<i>"Main, Irrfan Aur Aap Gaaliyan Denge Galat Baaton Ko"</i>: Sutapa Sikdar's Tribute To Nana Patekar

Sutapa Sikdar took to Instagram to pay tribute to Nana Patekar, who died at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. Sutapa Sikdar worked with him on Khamoshi: The Musical, which was her first film.

Sharing a photo with him, Sutapa Sikdar wrote, "My first film, Khamoshi: The Musical with NANA. He was known for his anger. I was known in my head for my righteousness. Till date I wondered, what is it that made him like me? He was kind to me and generous. And we both hated living in a city. He moved to a village; I am trying to."

Remembering her husband, the late actor Irrfan Khan, Sutapa Sikdar added, "I shall meet you soon. Main irrfan aur Aap mil baithenge chai ke saath aur gaaliyan denge galat baaton ko.. agla station sukoon wala ho yehi meri dua hai aapke leeye .#nana."

(Irrfan, you and I will sit together over tea and curse all that is wrong. I pray that your next stop is one filled with peace.)

Take a look at the post here:

According to hospital sources, doctors tried to revive Nana Patekar for nearly 45 minutes, but there was no response. He was declared dead at 5.20 am.

The last rites of Nana Patekar will be held on Thursday evening at his farmhouse in Donaje near Pune. The veteran actor will be accorded a state funeral in recognition of his contribution to theatre and cinema.

Also Read: 'Acting Kharab Ho Jayegi': Why Nana Patekar Refused To Wear Fire Suit During Parinda's Fiery Climax