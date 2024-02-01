Mahesh Bhatt On Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Decision To Reveal Daughter Raha's Face: 'I Was Surprised'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with their daughter Raha

After keeping baby Raha away from the media glare for a considerable amount of time, parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor revealed her face to the world last year on Christmas. Now, in a recent interview with Zoom, Alia Bhatt's dad and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt opened up about his reaction to the big reveal. In an interview with Zoom, Mahesh Bhatt “I, myself, was quite surprised that they did that. I think they must have felt that OK, now, she's one year and it's time for her to be introduced to the world at large, who was very curious to know what their baby looks like. And I think, they did it with tremendous grace and must say the media behaved very decent.” The filmmaker also noted how comfortable his grandchild Raha was in front of the cameras and said he was “quite amazed.” Mahesh Bhatt said Raha, unlike children of previous generation who would be terrified of camera, walked in as if she knew the drill. “I think she carries this in her genes,” he added.

The couple revealed their daughter's face on Christmas last year while they were on their way to the Kapoor family brunch. Take a look at the video below:

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter in November of 2022. Sharing the news on Instagram, Alia wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings...Raha, in its purest form means divine pathin Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief,in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun."

Earlier upon asking Alia about her decision to hide Raha's face in public, the actress told Hindustan Times, "I don't want it to seem like I am hiding my daughter. I am proud of her. If the cameras were not rolling right now, I would put a giant image of her on the screen. I love her. I am proud of our baby. But we are new parents. We don't know how we feel about her face splashed out all over the internet, she's barely a year old."