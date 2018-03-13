Mahesh Babu Thinks Daughter Sitara Looks Like Her Grandmother, Not Mom Namrata Shirodkar

Mahesh Babu instagrammed a photo of his daughter Sitara, in which the actor said she resembled his mother Indira Devi. "Pink!! Girl power. Looks exactly like my mother," Mahesh Babu captioned a very cute picture of Sitara. Some Instagram users seconded Mahesh Babu's opinion and said, "You're right. She looks exactly like your mother." But some said that Sitara looks a lot like her mother Namrata Shirodkar. But maximum comments complimented Sitara's cute expression. The said picture of Nitara had over 97,000 likes in 20 hours. Take a look at Mahesh Babu's Instagram post here:
Highlights
- Sitara visited the sets of Bharath Ane Nenu on Sunday
- "Looks exactly like my mother," Mahesh Babu captioned a photo of Sitara
- Bharath Ane Nenu also stars Kiara Advani
Sunday was 'bring your kid to work' day for Mahesh Babu. Sitara, excited to show her new hairstyle to her father visited the sets of Bharath Ane Nenu with her mother Namrata Shirodkar. Namrata instagrammed a photo and said: "En route to show her father her new hairstyle. Kids time." She posted another picture from the sets with the film's lead actress Kiara Advani. The Ms Dhoni: The Untold Story actress and Sitara "competed for the longest hair awards."
Here's what Sitara was up to on the sets of Bharat Ane Nenu:
They are parents to 10-year-old Gautham Krishna and Sitara, 4.
Mahesh Babu was last seen in superhit film SPYder, directed by AR Murugadoss. He is currently filming Koratala Siva-directed Bharath Ane Nenu, which is expected to hit the screens in April 2018.