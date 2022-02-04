Mahesh Babu, COVID-Positive, Misses Launch Of New Film; Wife Namrata Shirodkar Attends

Photos from SSMB28 launch (Courtesy: namratashirodkar)

Highlights Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde are coming together for a movie

The film is tentatively titled SSMB28

The movie was launched on Thursday

Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde's new film was launched on Thursday. Mahesh Babu, who had tested COVID-19 positive in January, missed the launch. The launch was attended by Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar, Pooja Hegde, director Trivikram, and other members of the film. Mahesh Babu's film is tentatively titled SSMB28. Namrata Shirodkar shared photos and videos from the launch on social media. She captioned the photos as "From the launch of #SSMB28 today. Good luck to the entire team! @urstrulymahesh #Trivikram @hegdepooja @MusicThaman @nagavamsi19 @haarikahassine." Namrata also shared a video and wrote, "Team #SSMB28.. all set to recreate the magic once again!"

Mahesh Babu, who missed the launch, also shared a photo and wrote, "A new chapter unfolds!" The film was launched with a formal pooja ceremony in Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad.

Check out photos from the SSMB28 launch:

Here's the video:

Pooja Hegde, who is the female lead in the film, also shared a photo with Namrata Shirodkar and expressed that Mahesh Babu was missed. Across the photo, Pooja wrote, "New day. New year. New film," followed by a red heart emoji. She also added, "@urstrulymahesh u were missed! But beautifully represented by @namratashirodkar." She was dressed in a pretty pink suit and completed the look with statement earrings.

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas have teamed up for the third time. They have earlier worked in Athadu and Khaleja.

Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde's new film is bankrolled under the Haarika Hassine Creations banner and will be produced by S Radhakrishna. SS Thaman will compose the music for the movie. The shoot of the film will start in April.