<i>Maharaja</i>: Chinese Fans Get Teary-Eyed After Watching Vijay Sethupathi's Film

Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja has not only captured the hearts of Indian audiences but also resonated deeply with viewers in China. The action-thriller, directed by Nithilan Saminathan, was released in China in November last year and has since received much love from fans.

A video circulating on X (formerly Twitter) shows the Chinese audience visibly moved by the film's emotionally charged storyline, which centres around the father-daughter bond. As the plot unfolds, fans can be seen crying and wiping away tears.

“Somehow Father-daughter Indian movies do really well in China. Dangal, Singing Superstar and now Maharaja,” read the text attached to the post.

Maharaja became the first Indian film to be screened in China after both countries reached an agreement on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. This marked a significant diplomatic breakthrough, resolving a border standoff that lasted over four years.

In addition to Vijay Sethupathi, Maharaja features Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas and Natty Natraj in important roles. The film was released in India on June 14 and is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Earlier, a section of the audience criticized Maharaja for its brutal depiction of violence. Anurag Kashyap, who portrayed the character of Selvam in the film, addressed the debate and also commented on another recent movie, Kill, which faced backlash for its portrayal of violence.

In an interview with The Hindu, Anurag Kashyap said, “My latest Tamil flick, like Kill, has drawn a lot of criticism for its violent scenes, but that's okay because some films will trigger something. I believe violence should look so real and extreme that it actually stops you from doing it,” Anurag said.

Maharaja follows the story of Maharaja (played by Vijay Sethupathi), a barber in Chennai, who visits a police station to retrieve his stolen dustbin. The police soon discovered that his intentions are entirely different.