Madhuri Dixit's Throwback Pic Is A True Blast From The Past

Madhuri Dixit shared this image. (courtesy madhuridixitnene)

Highlights Madhuri Dixit posted a throwback picture on Instagram

"Nazrein mili dil dhadka," wrote Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixt was last seen in Kalank

There's still time for 'Throwback Thursday', but Madhuri Dixit's latest Instagram entry gave us major feels. The 52-year-old actress shared a stunning picture of herself on her Instagram profile and she borrowed a line from a song from her 1995 film Raja and wrote: "Nazrein mili dil dhadka." Madhuri did not reveal when the picture was taken but the actress looks absolutely stunning in the close-up shot. The comments section on the post was flooded with several heart emojis from the actress' Instafam.

Take a look at Madhuri Dixit's post here:

Madhuri Dixit keeps her Instafam engaged by sharing posts from different facets of her life. The actress has an enviable treasure trove of throwback pictures. Take a look at some of the posts shared by the Devdas actress on Instagram, you can thank us later:

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit will soon be making her debut in the digital world with Netflix's upcoming series, which will be produced by Karan Johar. The actress has previously collaborated with Netflix for a Marathi drama titled 15th August, which was her debut project as a producer.

Last year, Madhuri Dixit made several onscreen appearances. She starred in films such as Kalank and Total Dhamaal. In the box office debacle Kalank, she co-starred with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. In Total Dhamaal, Madhuri featured alongside Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and others.