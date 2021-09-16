Madhuri Dixit's 'Model Face' Is Everyone's Favourite. Even Anushka Sharma's

Madhuri Dixit in a still from video. (courtesy madhuridixitnene)

What's not to love about Madhuri Dixit's "model face?" The actress recently took the viral Instagram challenge and she aced it like a boss. The actress' expressions are just too good to miss in the video. "Just for fun #ModelFace," she captioned the video. The comments section of her post was filled up with remarks from fans and co-stars. Preity Zinta dropped LOL emojis. "Hahaha," wrote Huma Qureshi. Anushka Sharma, on her Instagram story, shared Madhuri Dixit's post and she dropped LOL emojis on the post. "Queen," she wrote

Madhuri Dixit, star of hits like Tezaab, Devdas, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khalnayak, Saajan, , Beta, Koyla, Pukar, Prem Granth to name a few, will soon be making her debut in the digital world with Netflix's upcoming series, which will be produced by Karan Johar. The actress has previously collaborated with Netflix for a Marathi drama titled 15th August, which was her debut project as a producer.

In terms of films, she was last seen in the 2019 period drama Kalank, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. During the lockdown last year, she released her first single titled Candle. She currently features as one of the judges on the TV reality show Dance Deewane.

Anushka Sharma was super active as a producer last year. She and her brother Karnesh Sharma backed award winning web-series Paatal Lok and the Netflix film Bulbbul. Besides that, late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil will soon make his acting debut with the Anushka Sharma produced Qala. The brother-sister duo will also produce the show Mai, starring Sakshi Tanwar, which will showcase the story of a 47-year-old wife-and-mother, "who finds herself accidentally sucked into a rabbit hole of violence and power." The 2018 film Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, remains Anushka Sharma's last theatrical release.