Madhuri Dixit Shares A Pic With Her 'Maharaja' Sriram Nene From Italy. Seen Yet?

Madhuri Dixit is giving us major vacation goals

Written by | Updated: June 11, 2019 21:19 IST
Madhuri Dixit with Sriram Nene in Italy. (Image courtesy: madhuridixitnene)


  1. Madhuri Dixit is on a vacation with her family
  2. Madhuri shared a picture from her Italian vacation
  3. Madhuri Dixit's post received over 1 lakh likes within a few hours

Madhuri Dixit is having a great time with her family in Italy, at least her latest Instagram post suggests so. On Tuesday, Madhuri Dixit shared an adorable selfie along with her husband Sriram Madahav Nene and she accompanied it with an interesting caption. In the picture, Mr Nene, can be seen sporting a turban of sorts, which is why Madhuri captioned her post: "With my Maharaja in Italy." Just like us , Madhuri's post also received over 1 lakh likes on Instagram within a few hours. Take a look at Madhuri Dixit's post here:

During her stay in Italy, the Total Dhamaal actress shared a postcard-worthy picture along with her husband and her sons Arin and Raayan and she wrote: "Made with love. Family moments."

Ahead of her vacation, the 52-year-old actress shared a selfie along with her husband Sriram Madhav Nene from inside a flight on her Instagram profile. The actress held the Internet's attention after she shared the post and kept her fans engaged by asking them to guess where she is headed. "On our way to a hard earned vacation with the boys. Schools over for now, or is it? Guesses?" she captioned the post.

Take a look at the aforementioned post here:

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Abhishek Varman's Kalank, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. In the film, she played the role of Bahaar Begum.

