Madhuri Dixit Remembers Mother Snehlata On Her Second Death Anniversary: "Forever In My Heart, Mom"

Madhuri Dixit remembered her mother, Snehlata Dixit, on her second death anniversary. The actress shared a series of throwback pictures on Instagram.

In the caption, she wrote, "Two years without you, and not a day goes by that I don't miss you. Your love, your wisdom, and your presence are felt in every moment. Forever in my heart, Mom."

Last year, Madhuri Dixit appeared as a judge on the dance reality show Dance Deewane, where she talked about her bond with her mother, Snehlata.

In a heartfelt admission, the actress said, “Mere apne zindagi mein jo mera saarthi hain, woh hain meri maa. Shuruwaat se mere career mein unhone humesha mujhe guide kiya hain, mera saath diya hain. (My mother was the ‘saarthi' of my life. Since the beginning of my career, she had always guided me and supported me.)"

She added, "Kabhi agar koi kuch bol de toh woh humesha kehti thi ki tum jo ho waisi hi raho aur mehnat se kaam karna, sincerity se kaam karna, ek din safalta tumko milegi. (If someone would say something, she would say stay the way you are, work hard and sincerely. You will succeed.) She has always encouraged me and backed me up. Woh meri spine hain.”

Madhuri Dixit's mother, Snehlata Dixit, died at the age of 91 at her Mumbai residence in 2023. A day after her death, Madhuri penned an emotional note on Instagram.

The actress wrote, "Woke up this morning to find Aai's room empty. It feels surreal. She taught us to embrace and celebrate life. She gave so much to so many people. We will miss her dearly, but she will live on in our memories. Her wit, positivity, and grace were infectious. We will celebrate her life together through our memories. Om shanti om."

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film also featured Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Tripti Dimrii in key roles.