Madhuri Dixit Holds Prayer Meet For Mother; Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff And Other Celebs Attend

Shriram Nene and Madhuri Dixit pictured at the prayer meet.

Madhuri Dixit paid her final respects to her mother Snehalata Dixit, who died at the age of 90 in Mumbai earlier this week. On Friday evening, the actress held a prayer meet for her late mother in Mumbai. The actress was accompanied by husband Shriram Nene at the prayer meet. Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur arrived to pay their respects to Madhuri Dixit's mother. Jackie Shroff, filmmakers Subhash Ghai and Sooraj Barjatya, who have worked with Madhuri in the 80s and 90s, were pictured arriving at the prayer meet. Film producer Boney Kapoor, actor Riteish Deshmukh ( who worked with Madhuri Dixit in Total Dhamaal) also attended the prayer meet.

Madhuri Dixit at her mother's prayer meet

Shriram Nene and Madhuri Dixit at the prayer meet

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur at the prayer meet

Jackie Shroff, who has worked with Madhuri Dixit in multiple films including Devdas, Lajja, Khal Nayak, Parinda, Prem Deewane and Ram Lakhan, attended the prayer meet.



Jackie Shroff at the prayer meet

Boney Kapoor at the prayer meet

Subhash Ghai at the prayer meet

Madhuri Dixit paid tribute to her mother on social media by sharing this throwback picture and she wrote: "Woke up this morning to find Aai's room empty. It feels surreal. She taught us to embrace and celebrate life. She gave so much to so many people. We will miss her dearly but she will live on in our memories. Her wit, positivity and grace were infectious. We will celebrate her life together through our memories. Om shanti om."

Read Madhuri Dixit's tribute here:

Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene announced the death of his mother-in-law in an Instagram post earlier this week. He wrote: "Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones. Am emotionally and physically drained. But the love of my family, friends and all of you have made this bearable. She was a saint: full of life, wisdom, patience, and a sense of humour that pierced all barriers. She will be missed, but never forgotten. Her memories will keep her alive forever for all of us."

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Maja Ma last year. She also starred in the Netflix series The Fame Game, also starring Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul earlier in 2022.

Madhuri Dixit is a star of hits like Tezaab, Devdas, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khalnayak, Saajan, Beta, Koyla, Pukar, Prem Granth, among many others.