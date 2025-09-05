<i>Madharaasi</i> X Reviews: Sivakarthikeyan-Murugadoss Film Is "Mostly Entertaining And Engaging"

Sivakarthikeyan's much-awaited action film Madharaasi, marking his first film of 2025, has been released in theatres today. Directed by A. R. Murugadoss, the movie marks a collaboration between the two popular names in Tamil cinema. Sivakarthikeyan, who delivered two big hits Ayalaan and Amaran in 2024, stepped into the territory of action with this film. And he seemed to win fans' hearts if we go by the X reviews.

Most of the viewers said that the film lost its plot in the second half. Praising Sivakarthikeyan's performance, a user wrote, "What begins as a promising action thriller slowly slips away. The romantic track derails momentum, and by the second half, the film loses steam completely. SK holds ground, action clicks, but Anirudh's music disappoints. ARM's idea had spark, execution didn't."

#Madharaasi :- What begins as a promising action thriller slowly slips away. The romantic track derails momentum, and by the second half, the film loses steam completely. SK holds ground, action clicks, but Anirudh's music disappoints. ARM's idea had spark, execution didn't.

Praising the action of the film, a fan has already declared the film as the big entertainer of the year.

#MadharaasiReview



✅ Good 1st half

😐 Mixed 2nd half with highs & lows



But ACTION stays 🔥🔥 throughout, a treat for action lovers!



Emotions click in parts, few logic loopholes here & there.



Overall → a decent big star entertainer of the year 👍

A few fans called the film a solid action thriller and gave credit to the supporting cast, especially Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jammwal.

Besides few old fashioned or cringe scenes, mostly engaging and entertaining 1st Half. @anirudhofficial is the backbone of the movie. Typical #ARM style of screenplay. Love, crime, few laughable moments. #SK acting is impressive #Madharaasi #Madharaasireview #Madharasi 👍🏼

#Madharaasi REVIEW#SivaKarthikeyan on #Madharaasi PEAKED 🤩

✨ “A very solid film”

🎬 @ARMurugadoss, Good screen play, direction 🥳

🎶 Anirudh – the hit machine, BGM = 🔥🥹

👏 visual + Quality

💖 Rukmini, beautiful inside & out, makes the love portions shine!

MY RATING - 4/5

Madharaasi is about the story of Raghu, a man unwillingly drawn into a dangerous gun-smuggling network operating along the Tamil Nadu border. As the plot unfolds, Raghu is battling a grim psychological disorder, adding a dark layer to the narrative.

The film has been released in multiple Indian languages. Mounted on a whopping budget of Rs 200 crore, the film marks one of the biggest investments in a Tamil film in recent years. Amazon Prime Video has reportedly acquired the digital rights and is expected to stream the film after its theatrical run.