Made In Heaven Star Rio Kapadia's Last Instagram Post Was From Paris. Read Here

Image shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: riokapadia)

Chak De! India star Rio Kapadia died on Thursday afternoon after a long battle with cancer. The news of his death was confirmed by his friend Faisal Malik. The actor, who was 66 at the time of his death, had taken a trip to Europe with his family in April this year. Even though the family returned to India in May, the Made In Heaven actor had been regular in sharing beautiful throwback images from his getaway with his fans. A case in point is the actor's last Instagram post in June. Sharing pictures of himself and his family in front of Eiffel Tower in Paris, the actor wrote a beautiful caption. It read, "Back again to the final leg of the European trip! Back to Paris. Had to see Paris in the eve from the Eiffel tower and have some last dinners in the beautiful city."

After the actor's death, fans flocked to his social media and extended their heartfelt condolences to his family. Here is a look at Rio Kapadia's last Instagram post eclipsed by "rest in peace" comments.

Prior to this, the actor had shared some picturesque snaps of himself and his family from Mt Titlis in Switzerland in May this year. Rio Kapadia captioned the post, "Switzerland! Unbelievable beauty! Zurich, Mt. Titlis, Interlaken, Lucerne, Jungfraujoch (top of Europe) and the pride of standing next to Yash Chopraji's statue (a salute to him). I hv been there thrice but can go again n again n experience a new high!"

This is what he posted:

Rio Kapadia, who is best known for films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Chak De! India and Happy New Year, died after a long battle with cancer this afternoon. "He passed away in the afternoon at around 12:30 pm. He was suffering from cancer," Rio Kapadia's friend Faisal Malik told PTI.

The last rites of the actor will be held tomorrow at a crematorium in Goregaon, suburban Mumbai.

Rio Kapadia is survived by his wife and two children.