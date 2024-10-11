<i>Made In Heaven</i> Actor Arjun Mathur Marries Tiya Tejpal. See First Pic

Actor Arjun Mathur is now married to his longtime girlfriend, production designer Tiya Tejpal. Although the newlyweds did not make any official announcement, the bride's brother, director Karan Tejpal, shared a snap on his Instagram Stories. The wedding appeared to be an intimate affair. Tiya was seen in a saree, while Arjun wore a kurta pyjama. Both were sitting in front of a mandap, smiling as they looked at others around them. Did you just say “Awww”? The background featured marigold floral decorations, adding a festive touch. In his caption, Karan wrote, “Best surprise ever… Meri pyaari behna ki shaadi. [My dear sister's wedding] Let the celebrations begin.”

A Reddit user also shared an image from the wedding on Thursday night. Since then, the snap has been making rounds on the internet. The side note read, “Arjun Mathur from Made in Heaven got married today.” Check it out:

In terms of work, Arjun Mathur has appeared in many films such as Luck by Chance, My Name Is Khan and The Accidental Prime Minister.

In August, Arjun Mathur won the award for Best Actor in a Series for his work in Made In Heaven Season 2. Expressing his happiness, the actor shared a snap on Instagram, where he can be seen proudly flaunting his award. His caption read, “Best Performance (Male) Series for #MadeInHeaven Season 2, at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. And what a joy to be handed the award by none other than Aparna Purohit - the literal wind beneath the wings of MIH.” Read his full note below.

In Made In Heaven, Arjun Mathur played the role of Karan Mehra. The Prime Video series also features Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalki Koechlin and Jim Sarbh in key roles.