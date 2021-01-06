Madam Chief Minister Trailer: Richa Chadha Vs The World In Political Drama

Madam Chief Minister Trailer: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights The trailer of Madam Chief Minister released on Wednesday

The film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Manav Kaul and Akshaye Oberoi

Madam Chief Minister will open in theatres on January 22

The trailer of Richa Chadha's upcoming film Madam Chief Minister dropped on the Internet on Wednesday. In the political-drama, Richa Chadha features in a never-seen-before look. She plays the role of a political leader who is ready to take on the world for her people. The trailer shows how a young woman (played by Richa) from a small village rises to power into the world of politics by breaking caste system and patriarch system. She overcomes the obstacles placed by her opponents to become the chief minister and work for the upliftment of backward classes and women. Throughout the trailer, Richa Chadha can be seen sporting short hair.

Sharing the trailer, Richa Chadha wrote: "This revolution is only getting started." Madam Chief Minister has been written, directed by Subhash Kapoor, who is known for helming Jolly LLB, and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda. The film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Manav Kaul and Akshaye Oberoi.

Watch the trailer of Madam Chief Minister here:

A couple of days ago, Richa Chadha shared the first look poster of the film, in which she can be seen holding a broom in her hand with intense expression on her face. The tagline on the poster read: "Untouchable, Unstoppable." Sharing her first look from the film, Richa Chadha wrote: "Glad to present to you all, my new movie #MadamChiefMinister, a political drama about an 'untouchable' who hustles and makes it big in life!"

Glad to present to you all, my new movie #MadamChiefMinister, a political drama about an 'untouchable' who hustles and makes it big in life! Out in cinemas on 22nd January! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/7dXDY1KRIX — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 4, 2021

Madam Chief Minister will open in theatres on January 22.