<i>Maalik</i> X Reviews: Rajkummar Rao's Intense Performance Strikes A Chord With Fans

Rajkummar Rao is back with his rugged and intense gangster persona in his crime thriller film Maalik. Directed by Pulkit, the film revolves around the story of a rising small-time UP criminal who builds his empire navigating through a series of fearless events. The movie, which hit the theatres today, on July 11, also features Huma Qureshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, Manushi Chhillar, Saurabh Shukla, Swanand Kirkire and Prosenjit Chatterjee in key roles.

Produced by Tips Industries Limited and Northern Lights Films, the movie opened with an electrifying response from viewers. Although many are of the opinion that the film lacks engagement in the second half, it was Rajkummar's performance, emphasising themes of power and loyalty, that didn't fail to drag much attention. Sporting a full beard look alongside a menacing expression, the actor's onscreen character has been garnering immense praise for being both ruthless and ambitious in the underworld.

Check out social media users' reviews of the Maalik:

A user said, “From farmer's son to feared mafia kingpin… #Maalik is a gritty ride through 1990s Allahabad, powered by Rajkummar Rao's fiery portrayal. Story's predictable, but Rao elevates the film to another level with his strong performance. Watch it for him. #MaalikReview @RajkummarRao.”

From farmer's son to feared mafia kingpin… #Maalik is a gritty ride through 1990s Allahabad, powered by Rajkummar Rao's fiery portrayal. Story's predictable, but Rao elevates the film to another level with his strong performance. Watch it for him.#MaalikReview @RajkummarRao pic.twitter.com/UONv3AKOGL — Aakash Kumar (@aakashkmr) July 11, 2025

Another person echoing the same emotions, added, “#MaalikReview: A captivating cinematic ride! Rating: 3.5/5 #RajkummarRao delivers a powerhouse performance, electrifying the screen! #ManushiChhillar shines with elegance and skill. First half is explosive, but the second half could use more depth.”

???? #MaalikReview: A captivating cinematic ride! ????

Rating: 3.5/5 ⭐⭐⭐½ #RajkummarRao delivers a powerhouse performance, electrifying the screen! ⚡ #ManushiChhillar shines with elegance and skill. ???? First half is explosive ????, but the second half could use more depth. ????… pic.twitter.com/3B1SyMXLe6 — aashutosh singh (@aashutoshs55560) July 11, 2025

A movie buff shared his honest review soon after watching Maalik. “Just watched #Maalik and this review nails it! Rajkummar Rao = acting masterclass. Manushi is growing with every role. Explosive first half, wish the second matched that energy. Solid 3.5/5!” read the note.

???? Just watched #Maalik and this review nails it!

Rajkummar Rao = acting masterclass ????????

Manushi is growing with every role ????



Explosive first half, wish the second matched that energy. Solid 3.5/5!#MaalikReview #Bollywood #RajkummarRao #ManushiChhillar — Saurabh Kumar (@iamsaurabh1818) July 11, 2025

Meanwhile, a few others also highlighted the film's overdramatic plot. “#MaalikFirstReview ⅖ ???????????????????????????????????????????????? "Everything looks so Over & Artificial from Acting to Dialogues." #Maalik (#MaalikReview) #RajkummarRao, #Pulkit & #KumarTaurani…” read a review.

A disappointed viewer talked about the few shortcomings of the film. An excerpt from his note read, “Rating: ½ #Maalik is DISAPPOINTING. #RajkummarRao tries his level best but his character-writing isn't convincing at all, which is a huge letdown. Barring a few high points [in the first half] the film is flat. #ManushiChhillar fails to deliver. Big Let Down! #MaalikReview.”

The same user also mentioned, “#ProsenjitChatterjee comes across as the promising one in the film. The second half literally tests your patience while the first half is just about okay with a promising start. Technically, the film struggles too as the cinematography is a big blunder. NOT RECOMMENDED.”

Rating: ⭐️½#Maalik is DISAPPOINTING. #RajkummarRao tries his level best but his character-writing isn't convincing at all, which is a huge letdown. Barring a few high points [in the first half] the film is flat. #ManushiChhillar fails to deliver. Big Let Down! #MaalikReview… — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) July 11, 2025

“#MaalikReview: Predictable 90s cliché jiska plot 30 min mein pata chal gaya. Wahi ghisi-piti goon-vs-cop story, thaka hua twist aur ghatia climax jaha hero 3 goli kha kar bhi nahi marta. #RajkummarRao aache hain par role recycled hai. Basically, 'Gangs of Wasseypur' gone wrong,” said another person.

#MaalikReview: Predictable 90s cliché jiska plot 30 min mein pata chal gaya. Wahi ghisi-piti goon-vs-cop story, thaka hua twist aur ghatia climax jaha hero 3 goli kha kar bhi nhi marta????. #RajkummarRao aache h par role recycled hai. Basically, 'Gangs of Wasseypur' gone wrong. ⭐ pic.twitter.com/lYOjNTnMJg — FilmeeKeeda.com (@FilmeeBoy) July 11, 2025

Sachin-Jigar composed the film's enigmatic soundtrack, while the lyrics were written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Ketan Sodha is credited for composing the background score.