Lyricist Anwar Sagar, Who Wrote The Song Waada Raha Sanam, Dies In Mumbai

Veteran lyricist Anwar Sagar, best remembered for his hit track Waada Raha Sanam from Akshay Kumar-starrer Khiladi, died on Wednesday. He was in his 70s. After his death, the lyricist was brought to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in the afternoon. He must be close to 70 years, a hospital source told PTI.

The cause of his death is not known, the source added.

Anwar wrote songs for the 80s and 90s films such as David Dhawan's Yaraana, Jackie Shroff's Sapne Saajan Ke, Khiladi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Ajay Devgn starrer Vijaypath among others.

His most popular creation is the romantic track - Waada Raha Sanam picturised on Akshay and Ayesha Jhulka.

"Veteran lyricist and IPRS member Anwar Sagar has passed away. Known for writing songs like Waada Raha Sanam, he also penned lyrics for iconic movies like Vijaypath and Yaraana. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family in this difficult time. May his soul #RIP," Indian Performing Arts Society said in a tweet.

Bollywood witnessed tragic deaths in the recent past - actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor died in April.

Noted singer-composer Wajid Khan died earlier this week at the age of 42. He had underlying kidney issues and had tested positive for COVID-19.

Veteran lyricist Yogesh Gaur also died last month.