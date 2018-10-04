Loveyatri Preview: Aayush Sharma And Warina Hussain Are All Set To Make You Fall In Love

Aayush Sharma And Warina Hussain in a still from Loveyatri (Courtesy aaysharma)

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain's debut film Loveyatri is all set to hit the screens tomorrow. Salman Khan is launching brother-in-law Aayush with Abhiraj Minawala's film. Loveyatri is romantic drama set in the backdrop of Navratri. Warina plays Aayush's love interest in the film. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has watched the film recently, couldn't stop raving about the cast of Loveyatri. Karan called the film "a breezy delightful love story". "A breezy delightful and full of pyaar wala love story that makes you want to dance garba style in abandon! Loveyatri introduces two wonderful debutantes Aayush Sharma and Warina! Both confident and so assured! Aayush is such a bundle of energy! And what a dancer! Watch it," Karan Johar tweeted.

As a part of their promotional strategy, the makers of Loveyatri started the 'Chogada With Love' challenge. Many celebrities have contributed videos as a part of challenge. Priyanka Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernande, Kartik Aaryan , Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and others have taken up the challenge so far.

Take a look at videos shared by the celebrities, who have taken up the Chogada With Love' challenge:

Salman Khan, who is producing Loveyatri, in an earlier interview to news agency IANS said that he wants the film to be a "big hit". "We can't expect this film to be a biggest disaster ever, so obviously we all want this film to be a big hit and that's what we wish, but only that Friday will tell us whether this film is hit or not and the leading pair and director of the film is appreciated or not," Salman Khan told IANS.

Warina Hussain, who is making her debut with Loveyatri, said that she is "grateful" to Salman Khan for the opportunity. "To make a debut in a film produced by Salman Khan is surreal. The bigger the project, the more responsibility you have and I am aware of it. I am so grateful to him, this still feels like a dream," PTI quoted the actress as saying.

Loveyatri also stars Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor and Prachi Shah.