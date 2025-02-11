<i>Loveyapa</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: First Monday Result On Khushi Kapoor And Junaid Khan's Film

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan's Loveyapa saw a dip at the box office on its first Monday. On Day 4, the comedy-drama collected ₹60 lakh through ticket counters, as reported by Sacnilk. The film had an overall 8.35% Hindi occupancy on February 10.

So far, Loveyapa has collected a total of ₹5.15 crore in the Indian market, the report added. The movie marks the big-screen debut of star kids – Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, and Sridevi's daughter, Khushi Kapoor.

Released on February 7, Loveyapa has been directed by Advait Chandan. In addition to the leading duo, Ashutosh Rana, Grusha Kapoor, Kiku Sharda, Tanvika Parlikar and Devishi Madaan also play important roles in the film.

Ahead of Loveyapa's release, Khushi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina gave a sweet shoutout to her film.

Vedang shared an adorable picture of Khushi, where she's wrapped in a shawl and making a goofy face. Along with the snap, he wrote, "Loveyapa day tomorrow. A must-watch." Khushi re-shared the post on her Instagram Stories with a heart emoji.

FYI: Vedang and Khushi have worked together in Netflix's The Archies. The Zoya Akhtar directorial also features Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Suhana Khan. Click here for the full story.

Earlier, Junaid Khan sat down for a chat with NDTV, where he discussed the “USP of Loveyapa.” The actor said, “I think the premise of Loveyapa got me. To explore romance in the age of cell phones and social media. The Internet amplifies everything, and that is where the USP of Loveyapa lies."

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Loveyapa 2.5 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “Loveyapa makes no great demands on our grey cells but it isn't, at the same time, the kind of Hindi film that lets you watch it without having to bank upon your brain.” Click here to read the full review.

Loveyapa has been adapted from the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today.