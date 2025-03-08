<i>Lootera</i>: Sonakshi Sinha Shares BTS Pics As Film Re-Releases In Theatres. Bonus - Ranveer Singh

Lootera, led by Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh, re-released in the theatres on March 7. The film, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, originally premiered in 2013.

On Lootera's re-release day, Sonakshi Sinha walked down the memory lane. She dropped a carousel of throwback pictures from the movie sets on Instagram.

The post opens to a clapperboard shot, followed by glimpses of Vikramaditya Motwane and Ranveer Singh. In one snap, young fans are seen standing at the shooting premises. BTS stills from the film made it to the album as well. Our favourite frame: A group photo featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Ranveer, Vikramaditya and his wife Ishika Mohan. There were a couple of solo shots of Sonakshi too.

The caption accompanying the post read, “Some memories from set. Are you going to be watching Lootera in the theater?”

A few days ago, Vikramaditya Motwane also treated fans to a slew of candid pictures from Lootera's sets. The director penned a long note, highlighting why Lootera was a deeply “personal” film for him. Read all about it here.

Last month, a leading cinema chain announced Lootera's re-release by sharing the film's poster on Instagram. They wrote, “It's time, everyone! Experience the magic of Lootera once again on the big screen.”

Lootera is set against the 1950s backdrop. The romantic drama tells the tale of a charming young man, Varun Shrivastav (Ranveer Singh), who has a chance encounter with an aspiring young writer, Pakhi Roy Choudhury (Sonakshi Sinha). What starts as a pleasant love story, soon turns grim as Pakhi discovers that the man she loves, aka Varun, is actually a conman.

Lootera explores the themes of love, heartbreak, betrayal and deception. It is touted to be one of Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha's finest performances. The movie is loosely based on the 1907 short story The Last Leaf by O Henry.

Workwise, Ranveer Singh was last seen in the Rohit Shetty-directed film Singham Again. He has collaborated with Farhan Akhtar for Don 3. Meanwhile, Sonakshi's last two releases were Netflix's Heeramandi and Zee5's Kakuda.