Vikramaditya Motwane Shares Rare BTS Stills From <i>Lootera</i> With Sonakshi Sinha And Ranveer Singh

Lootera, helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh in the lead, is all set to re-release on March 7, 2025.

The film achieved a cult status, years after its release, and is touted to be one of Sonakshi and Ranveer's best performances. The film was originally released in 2013 and is partly adapted from O Henry's 1907 short story titled The Last Leaf.

Vikramaditya Motwane took to Instagram, to share a series of BTS stills from the film.

It features several candid moments of Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh, and has been shot by Ishika Mohan Motwane.

Vikramaditya Motwane penned a long caption along with the post.

It read, "Lootera is a personal film. I believe that it is a film important to an entire generation of film watchers like me who watched it in their teens or at the brink of adulthood when love is more of a concept than a reality—something we are excited about and intrigued by, looking at it with wide-eyed wonder, only half-knowing what it is. I'm not sure if we ever get to know that, but in the twelve years since we all watched Lootera for the first time, life happened. Some of us fell in love, some fell out of it, some did both."

The director further added, "Butterflies in the stomach and insufferable pain in the heart were both added to our list of experiences, and it was often easy, very easy in today's world to slip away, to lose faith in the very idea of love itself. That's when you rewatch Lootera. To return to its magnificent, delicate world of love and longing—to go back to who you were when you first watched it. After all, a film is what it makes you feel. And gently, very gently, Lootera's beautiful solitary leaf continues to try its best to reaffirm your faith in all that is beautiful—to take you back to the primal emotions, of how it feels to be hopeful, and be capable of loving with your entirety, when you wonder if you might have forgotten to do so lately."

He concluded by saying, "The music, Mahendra Shetty's cinematography, the melancholia, the longing, the hope. Lootera is a world on its own, and we are blessed to inhabit it for some time, and then carry it in our hearts forever."