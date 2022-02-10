The Many Names And Moods Of Sunny Deol. Take Your Pick

Sunny Deol in a still from the video. (courtesy iamsunnydeol)

We all agree that Instagram Reels are very addictive. The trendy songs can make anyone fall for these short videos. In fact, celebrities also love to jump on the bandwagon and entertain their online family with these trendy Reels. Now, Sunny Deol has joined the list. He made a video based on the viral trend That's Not My Name by The Ting Tings. The actor starts the clip with these lines, "My name is Sunny but they call me..." What follows is a list of names of roles that he has played in his Bollywood career. Back to back, we see the names appearing in the video like Arjun (Arjun, 1985), Ajay (Ajay, 1996), Karan ( Lootere, 1993 and Jeet, 1996), Prabhat (Vishwatma, 1992), Paramveer (Yamla Pagla Deewana2, 2013), Govind (Damini, 1993), Tara Singh (Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, 2001), Sunil (Darr, 1993), Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri (Border, 1997), Arun (The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, 2003), among others.

On Republic Day, Sunny Deol gave a shout out to all the patriotic roles that he has played in his career. He stitched together the images of roles like Tara Singh from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Chandrashekhar Azad from 23rd March 1931: Shaheed.

The films that Sunny Deol has acted in are worth reminiscing. Some of the characters he played have turned into iconic symbols in the film industry. And, we are glad to see Sunny Deol celebrate his roles with Instafam. But the actor had something more to celebrate this winter. In a video, Sunny Deol is busy playing with the snow in Manali. The chilly weather and the snow-capped hills definitely won his heart. The caption read, "Icing on the cake. Enjoy every moment of life."

Sunny Deol will soon be seen as Tara Singh in Gadar 2. The film was announced in October last year.