Lohri 2024: Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol, Shehnaaz Gill And Other Stars Share Festive Greetings

Our favourite celebrities have extended special wishes for Lohri. Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill uploaded posts on social media to share their heartfelt greetings with fans. Let's take a moment to appreciate some of our favourite Lohri posts. Starting with the Thank You For Coming star Shehnaaz Gill, who posted a series of pictures from inside a car, looking absolutely adorable as she held a soft toy and flashed her million-dollar smile. Not to be missed, Shehnaaz wore a purple salwar suit paired with a beige dupatta. In the caption, she wrote, “Always maintain your vibrant smile as bright as the light of the holy bonfire. Happy Lohri!” with a red heart emoji.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of Lohri celebrations on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. In his caption, Big B wrote, “Happy Lohri ...This is how the chanting went when they came to homes and families to collect donations on the occasion of Lohri ..Maa used to tell us these stories.”

T 4889 - Happy Lohri ..

'लोहड़ी दा टक्का दे, रभ थानू बच्चा दे ' ... ????

this is how the chanting went when they came to homes and families to collect donations on the occasion of Lohri ..

Maa used to tell us these stories .. pic.twitter.com/t9rVu8Kb2j — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 13, 2024

Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol's Instagram Stories gave us a sneak peek into his Lohri celebrations. He posted a picture in front of a bonfire. Captioning the post, Sunny Deol wrote, “Reflecting on the warmth of Lohri, memories of my mom's sweets and the shared laughter of the neighbourhood celebrations flood my heart. In the hustle of today, I cherish those simpler times…Wishing everyone very prosperous Lohri,” along with star and folded hands emoji.

Neha Dhupia also shared the festive joy. She posted a picture in pyjamas with her kids Mehr and Guriq. Although Neha's husband, actor Angad Bedi, was missing in the picture, we could not ignore the overloaded cuteness with the kids' presence. In the caption, Neha tagged Angad and said, “Lohri Di Lakh Lakh Vadhaaiyan! [Happy Lohri!]” with a red heart emoji.

While wishing his fans, Akshay Kumar said, “Aapko aur aapke parivaar ko Lohri ki dher saari shubkaamnaayein. [Wishing you and your family a joyful Lohri filled with abundant blessings!]”

Vicky Kaushal kept it simple with a “Happy Lohri” message on his Instagram Stories.

Happy Lohri to all of you!