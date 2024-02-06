The Internet Is Obsessed With Viral Pics Of Bhootnath Child Actor, Now Grown Up

Image instagrammed by Humans Of Xavier's, Aman Siddiqui. (courtesy: HumansOfXavier's)

Remember Banku aka Aman Siddiqui from Amitabh Bachchan's 2008 film, Bhootnath? Well, the little troublemaker, who once charmed audiences with his antics, is now captivating the Internet with his dapper looks. Recently, Aman treated his online family to a series of pictures featuring himself. In the album, Aman is seen having a blast at a park. His infectious smile and undeniable charm are impossible to overlook. He has also shared a picture of Travis Scott with a quote on how the rapper poses for the lens. It read, “I am not a picture guy…Put my head down because people are just snapping away.” After taking a look at Aman's pictures, fans flooded the comment sections with fire and red hearts.

Not too long ago, Aman Siddiqui's alma mater, St. Xavier's College, Mumbai shared a series of throwback pictures of the actor along with an elaborate note on its official Instagram page. The note spoke about Aman's acting journey. It read, "I [Aman] started acting because my parents wanted to see me on TV. I did my first ad as a 3-year-old with Horlicks. I ended up becoming comfortable with the people at the set and did several ads. My first ad with Amitabh Bachchan was shot when I was in grade 1. This ad caught the attention of Vivek Sharma, Bhoothnath's Director and he wanted us to be a part of the movie. Back then, I didn't take up movies because they were time-consuming and I needed to concentrate on academics too. I was okay with ads because they were shot on weekends and could be completed within a day or two.”

“I rejected roles in movies like Fanah, Ta Ra Rum Pum, and others also because the kid's role usually isn't very significant. But things were different when it came to Bhoothnath. The role and the people I would be working with, especially Mr. Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Juhi Chawla made it difficult to reject this movie. Regardless, I gave it up. The Director then asked us to at least read the script once. I ended up shooting Bhoothnath when I was in grade 3. I wasn't able to attend school but that didn't stop me from being the topper of the batch. I shot my last ad in grade 8 for Cello after which, my parents wanted me to focus on my studies,” the caption added.

Read the full note below:

In Bhootnath, Aman Siddiqui played the role of Juhi Chawla's son.