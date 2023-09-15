Weekend Binge: Watch Kay Kay Menon's Top 5 Performances

Kay Kay Menon in Special Ops. (Courtesy: KayKayMenon)

Kay Kay Menon and Avinash Tiwary's Bambai Meri Jaan is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The action-packed crime drama is yet another iteration of the repeatedly told story of the rise of Bombay mafia don Dawood Ibrahim in the 1970s and his flight from the city. Bambai Meri Jaan, by Shujaat Saudagar, also stars Amyra Dastur, Kritika Kamra, and Nivedita Bhattacharya. The show is produced by Excel Media & Entertainment. Kay Kay Menon plays a cop, Ismail Kadri, in the series. He is leading “Pathan Squad,” a special task force set up to expose the criminal nexus. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, said, “Bambai Meri Jaan captures the grit and grime of gang wars that leave behind a long trail of bodies and push a city to the edge.” Well, It is safe to say that Ismail Kadri is just another addition to Kay Kay Menon's long list of sensational characters.

In case Bambai Meri Jaan leaves you wanting for more of Kay Kay Menon's understated acting chops, revisit some of his best on-screen performances with these films.



Haider - Netflix

Haider, by Vishal Bhardwaj, is based on William Shakespeare's Hamlet. It follows the story of Haider (Shahid Kapoor) who returns home to investigate his father's disappearance. However, Haider finds himself entangled in a violent insurgency. Kay Kay Menon is the dark horse of the film. His gripping rendition of Khurram Meer is a masterclass on acting.

Sarkar - Prime Video

Kay Kay Menon's portrayal of Vishnu Nagre, in the Ram Gopal Varma film, was much loved by fans and critics alike. Sarkar, released in 2005, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles.

Black Friday - Disney+ Hotstar

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film is based on S. Hussain Zaidi's book: Black Friday: The True Story of the Bombay Bomb Blasts. Kay Kay Menon plays DCP Rakesh Maria, who is investigating the 26/11 attack.

Life In A Metro - Apple TV

Anurag Basu's Life In A Metro has multiple storylines but Kay Kay Menon's character, Ranjeet Kapoor, stood out. His complicated married life with Shilpa Shetty leads to him having an extramarital affair in the professional space. Be it the thought-provoking story line or the music album, Life In A Metro has it all. Konkana Sen Sharma, Irrfan Khan, Shiny Ahuja, and Sharman Ahuja are also a part of the star cast.

Special Ops - Disney+Hotstar

Special Ops, created by Neeraj Pandey, is a sprawling espionage drama. Kay Kay Menon is an unbending RAW officer, Himmat Singh. His pursuit is to find the 'main' suspect in the 2002 Parliament attack. Saiyami Kher, Sana Khan, and Karan Tacker are also part of the web series.