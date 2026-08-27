"Level Up": Krystle D'Souza Hits Back At Trolls Criticising Her Look On <i>The Traitors</i> Season 2

Krystle D'Souza is currently winning praise for her game as a traitor on The Traitors Season 2. While her performance on the reality show has become a talking point, the actor recently responded to a social media user who chose to comment on her appearance.

A user shared a short clip of Krystle from the show on Instagram and wrote, "Respectfully, what is wrong with her face?" The caption of the reel read, "Her face doesn't move."

Krystle did not hold back in her response. Commenting on the post, she wrote, "I must be so good at what I do that you have nothing else other than my appearance to talk bad about !! You can do a better 'hate PR job'. Level up."

Meanwhile, the latest episode of The Traitors Season 2 saw Shahneel Gill's journey come to an end after a small mistake gave away her identity.

Private detective Tanya Puri played a key role in exposing Shahneel. Several contestants had already been suspicious of Krystle, but the focus suddenly shifted to Shahneel during the discussion.

Tanya questioned Krystle and Shahneel about the letters they had received. While Krystle defended herself convincingly, Shahneel's response raised doubts among the contestants. She said she didn't remember everything from the letter, which failed to convince the group.

The contestants eventually voted against Shahneel.

While leaving, Shahneel Gill said, "I had a lot of fun talking to you and making friends. I didn't know I'd take back such good friendships with me. I am very happy that I got to be a part of such a beautiful game. Guys, I am the most innocent traitor."

Following Shahneel Gill's eviction from The Traitors Season 2, the remaining contestants include Krystle Dsouza, Tanya Puri, Shweta Tiwari, Ansh Chopra, Ikka Singh, Shalini Passi, Dalip Tahil, Mallika Sherawat, Rhea Chakraborty, Prish, Sahil Salathia and Rida Tharana.

The show streams on Prime Video with new episodes dropping every Thursday.