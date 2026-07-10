<i>Lenin</i> X Review: Akhil Akkineni Wins Praise In An 'Outdated' Film

Akhil Akkineni's latest Telugu film, Lenin, has finally hit cinemas. The action drama opened in theatres on Friday. Now, moviegoers took to social media and shared their initial reactions to the film.

One user wrote, "Director #MuraliKishorAbburu blends the essence of the Mahabharata with a rooted village action drama to craft an engaging narrative. The story truly comes alive from the interval. Once Lenin switches into action mode, the film picks up momentum and raises expectations for the second half. The twists in the latter half work well, even if some are predictable. Murali Kishor Abburu manages to keep them engaging with his screenplay."

The user further added, "The climax is packed with action and delivers a satisfying finish. #AkhilAkkineni impresses with both his performance and transformation for the role. #BhagyashriBorse once again fits naturally into a village-girl character, while #PramodManju leaves a strong impression in a pivotal role."

Offering a contrasting view, another user wrote, "Decent intro with a setup drawing parallels to the Mahabharata. However, the film soon turns flat with an ineffective love story and tried-and-tested commercial beats. The film picks up before the interval, and while a few second-half portions and twists work well, its biggest issue is that it feels too reminiscent of rural dramas we've seen before, giving it an outdated feel at times."

Another comment read, "Good interval block. Other than that, the first half is flat, followed by a very good second half, but the climax feels simple. Akhil in Lenin was fabulous."

Directed by Murali Kishore Abburu, Lenin features Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead roles. The film follows a young man who takes on an influential village strongman in his fight against injustice, setting him on a path of conflict and resistance.



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