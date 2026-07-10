<i>Lenin</i> X Review: Akhil Akkineni Wins Praise In An 'Outdated' Film

- Lenin, starring Akhil Akkineni, released in cinemas on Friday
- The film blends Mahabharata elements with a village action drama narrative
- Critics noted a flat first half but praised the engaging second half and climax
Akhil Akkineni's latest Telugu film, Lenin, has finally hit cinemas. The action drama opened in theatres on Friday. Now, moviegoers took to social media and shared their initial reactions to the film.
One user wrote, "Director #MuraliKishorAbburu blends the essence of the Mahabharata with a rooted village action drama to craft an engaging narrative. The story truly comes alive from the interval. Once Lenin switches into action mode, the film picks up momentum and raises expectations for the second half. The twists in the latter half work well, even if some are predictable. Murali Kishor Abburu manages to keep them engaging with his screenplay."
#Lenin: Ayyagaru came with a better Cinema for Masses.— 𝐁𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐬 (@BheeshmaTalks) July 10, 2026
In Mahabharata, it's hard to tell who is truly on our side and who is our enemy. Everyone wears a mask. Lenin is a film set against this very backdrop.
There are no absolute heroes or villains here. Every character is…
The user further added, "The climax is packed with action and delivers a satisfying finish. #AkhilAkkineni impresses with both his performance and transformation for the role. #BhagyashriBorse once again fits naturally into a village-girl character, while #PramodManju leaves a strong impression in a pivotal role."
#Lenin Template Commercial Film with a Few Interesting Twists!— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) July 10, 2026
Decent intro with a setup drawing parallels to the Mahabharatham. However, the film soon turns flat with an ineffective love story and tried and tested commercial beats. The film picks up from the pre-interval, and…
Offering a contrasting view, another user wrote, "Decent intro with a setup drawing parallels to the Mahabharata. However, the film soon turns flat with an ineffective love story and tried-and-tested commercial beats. The film picks up before the interval, and while a few second-half portions and twists work well, its biggest issue is that it feels too reminiscent of rural dramas we've seen before, giving it an outdated feel at times."
Another comment read, "Good interval block. Other than that, the first half is flat, followed by a very good second half, but the climax feels simple. Akhil in Lenin was fabulous."
#lenin movie review: Good interval block other than that first half is flat. Followed by very good second half but climax looks like simple. Akhil in lenin was fabulous🔥. Just add this in your weekend plan— Sreekar Chowdhary ⚡️ (@KingofTFI_Babu) July 10, 2026
Rating: 2.75/3 #akhilakkineni pic.twitter.com/kbMeSOdiMF
Directed by Murali Kishore Abburu, Lenin features Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead roles. The film follows a young man who takes on an influential village strongman in his fight against injustice, setting him on a path of conflict and resistance.
Also Read: Samantha Wishes Ex-Brother-In-Law Akhil Akkineni's Lenin Success: "Big Blockbuster Vibes Already"