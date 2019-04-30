Legendary Boyz N The Hood Director John Singleton Dies At 51

A file photo of john Singleton at the 91st Annual Academy Awards. (Image courtesy AFP)

Highlights John Singleton won Best Director Oscar when he was only 22-years-old He also directed TV shows such as Empire and Billions He died 'peacefully surrounded by family and friends'

John Singleton, director of the groundbreaking 1991 movie about US inner city life Boyz n the Hood, died Monday at the age of 51, his family announced, triggering a flood of tributes hailing him as an "inspiration." Mr Singleton had been placed in a medically-induced coma after suffering a stroke several weeks ago, and his family had earlier made known their intention to take the filmmaker off life support. "John passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends," they said in a statement quoted by media including USA Today and NBC News.

"Our hearts are heavier today... as we mourn this tremendous loss," said Directors Guild of America director Thomas Schlamme.

Mr Singleton directed Boyz n the Hood as a 22-year-old fresh out of film school. The flick described youth and violence in South Central Los Angeles, the bleak, gang-ridden neighborhood of his childhood.

The movie won Mr Singleton Oscar nominations as Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, making him the youngest writer-director and first African American to achieve the distinction.

"The youngest-ever Best Director nominee and an inspiration to us all. John Singleton, you will be greatly missed," tweeted the Academy.

Starring the rapper Ice Cube and Cuba Gooding Jr, Boyz n the Hood was a breakthrough success that won special honors at Cannes and in 2002 was selected for preservation by the Library of Congress as a "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant" film.

'Rest In Power'

The movie, featuring tunes from Miami collective 2 Live Crew and west coast hip hop pioneer Too $hort, helped to popularize the genre.

Mr Singleton went on to a prolific career as a film director, with credits that included the remake of Shaft (2000) and 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003). His work on television included shows such as Billions, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story and Empire.

Mr Singleton's death triggered an outpouring of tributes from across the entertainment industry.

"Rest In Power, my friend. One of the greatest to ever do it," Regina King, who starred in Boyz n the Hood, wrote on Instagram. "Will always love you John! Your spirit will forever shine bright."

"Mourning the loss of a collaborator & True Friend John Singleton," said actor Samuel L Jackson. "He blazed the trail for many young film makers, always remaining true to who he was & where he came from!!! RIP Brother. Gone Way Too Soon!"

"JOHN SINGLETON . A GENIUS . Thank you for capturing US like no other," tweeted the Grammy-nominated singer and actress Janelle Monae.

"RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything," wrote Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele.

Filmmakers John Carpenter and Ron Howard also praised his talent, with the latter noting that Mr Singleton was "well regarded everywhere he went."

The director's family had provided few details about Mr Singleton's medical crisis, but said he has long suffered from hypertension. US media reports said he was hospitalized April 17 after suffering a stroke.

Taking him off life support, they said earlier, had been an "agonizing decision" made over a number of days, with the counsel of his doctors.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.