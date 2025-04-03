Lee Da-Hee On What Drew Her To <I>The Divorce Insurance</i>: "I Admired How My Character..."

What if love came with a safety net? The latest K-drama The Divorce Insurance flips the script on traditional romance and tackles modern relationships with wit, depth and an unconventional premise.

At the heart of this thought-provoking Korean rom-com is actress Lee Da-hee. Known for her charismatic performances in popular K-dramas like The Beauty Inside and I Can Hear Your Voice, Da-hee plays the role of Jeon Na-rae, a financial mathematician whose life takes an unexpected turn after she joins the product development team at a life insurance company.

Together, they set out to create a pathbreaking divorce insurance product that can protect everyone's future. Headstrong and practical, Na-rae sees the world through an investment lens, but her perspective gradually changes with a series of events that unfold at the insurance company.

Sharing insights about her character, Lee Da-hee highlighted a core trait that drew her to Jeon Na-rae. She shared, "I think what defines Na-rae is her confidence." She continued, "I admired how she stands by her choices without regret and carries herself with self-assurance. I believe these qualities make her even more lovable."

Beyond her character's arc, Da-hee also touched upon the series' broader exploration of marriage and divorce. Challenging the conventional approach to marriages, the actress firmly stated, "Don't go all-in on your marriage." She further highlighted, "I don't think it's right to give up everything, because there are other very important parts of your life other than marriage."

Blending drama with humour, The Divorce Insurance explores love, heartbreak, and self-discovery from a refreshingly modern lens. The series follows the journey of Jeon Na-rae, along with her product development team, as they remain determined to solve one of the most pressing concerns of contemporary times - divorce.

Besides Lee Da-Hee, the K-drama also stars Lee Dong-wook, Lee Joo-been, and Lee Kwang-soo in the lead roles. The series is directed by Lee Won-seok and produced by KT Studio Genie, Mongjagso, and Studio Mondo. With the first episode now available to stream, new episodes of The Divorce Insurance will premiere on Mondays and Tuesdays on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.