Lata Mangeshkar Sends Anupam Kher A 'Gift Of A Lifetime.' See His Post

As a part of his "Call people who make you happy" series, Anupam Kher dialed singer Lata Mangeshkar's landline number on Friday and guess what happened? The "queen of melody" made the actor's day by sending him a "gift of a lifetime." Sharing his happiness and excitement on social media, Anupam Kher called the 9-minute-long telephonic conversation with Lata Mangeshkar "therapeutic" and revealed that she sent him a couple of her original recordings as a "gift." Anupam, who has started the series to spread positivity amid the coronavirus outbreak, posted the video of one of the singer's original recordings - the song Tum Aasha Vishwas Hamare from the 2002 musical drama Lal Salaam.

Describing Lata Mangeshkar as the "queen of melody," "a national treasure" and "a blessing to all Indians," Anupam Kher wrote: "Queen of melody - Lata ji; in my series 'Call people who make you happy,' I got lucky when I dialed Lata ji's landline number and she actually picked up the phone herself. What followed was a 9 minutes conversation of total bliss for me. It was therapeutic. Lata ji is a #NationalTreasure and a blessing to all Indians. As a "gift of a lifetime," she sent me some videos. Sharing one of them from her original recording of one of my favourite songs about much needed #HopeAndBelief. Over to you people! Enjoy! #Goddess #Saraswati."

On the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in the 2019 crime-thriller One Day: Justice Delivered in which he co-starred with Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Anusmriti Sarkar.