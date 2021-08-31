Lara Dutta's Vacation Essentials Include Daughter Saira And 'The Photographer.' Guess Who

Lara Dutta shared this photo (courtesy larabhupathi)

Lara Dutta and former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi got married in 2011 and are parents to a daughter named Saira. Every now and then, Saira and Mahesh Bhupathi make it to the Bell Bottom actress' Instagram. However, when Mahesh Bhupathi doesn't, it's because he is clicking the stunning shots of Lara Dutta. On Tuesday, Lara Dutta shared a glimpse of what appears to be a vacation postcard, in which she can be seen posing with daughter Saira. In the caption, Lara Dutta revealed her vacation essentials include daughter Saira and the in-house paparazzo - husband Mahesh Bhupathi. "All I need... Along with the photographer," she captioned her post.

For Lara Dutta, spending time with her loved ones is the best recreation ever. Here's how she captioned this photo of herself and Saira twinning in matching pyjamas: "A small breather between a few hectic weeks of work!"

On her birthday in April this year, Lara Dutta roped in Saira to post a heart-warming thank you note for her fans: "I am grateful for all of it that has come my way today!! Overwhelmed by all the wishes, blessings, prayers, gifts and good vibes that I have received from everyone today!"

On Holi earlier this year, Lara Dutta posted these adorable photos from her family album, featuring Saira and Mahesh Bhupathi.

Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe in 2000, just three years after which she stepped into Bollywood with 2003 film Andaaz. She is best known for starring in films such as Bhagam Bhag, Kaal, Partner, Chalo Dilli and the Don series. Lara Dutta was last seen in Bell Bottom, in which she co-starred with Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi.