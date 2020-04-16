Lara Dutta's Quarantine Birthday Done Right. Mahesh Bhupathi Shares Pics From The 'Virtual' Party

Mahesh Bhupathi with Lara Dutta. (courtesy mbhupathi)

Lara Dutta celebrated her 42nd birthday on Thursday and she did it in style, despite the lockdown. We got a glimpse of the actress' fun-filled birthday party, courtesy her husband Mahesh Bhupathi, who shared pictures from Lara's "virtual" birthday party on his Instagram profile. He shared multiple pictures of the birthday girl along with himself and their daughter Saira. Also, Mahesh Bhupathi revealed in his post that they "ate well." The caption on the post read: "Virtual birthday party done .. Happy Birthday, Lara. May God continue to bless you with this amazing husband and incredible kid for another few decades atleast. Yes, we ate well today."

Take a look at the pictures here:

A few days ago, Lara Dutta reposted a video that was originally shared by her husband Mahesh and she wrote: "Keep your mind occupied, your hands busy and your heart full. #socialdistancing #stayhome #exercise." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Lara Dutta married Mahesh Bhupathi on February 16, 2011 in a civil ceremony in Mumbai and later in a Christian wedding ceremony on February 20 in Goa. The couple welcomed daughter Saira in 2012. On their wedding anniversary this year, Lara Dutta posted a picture on Instagram and she wrote: "So much itching and scratching? I deduce a tick problem! With five dogs over the last nine years, I'm not surprised! Here's to many more husband! Years, not ticks! But dogs included."

Lara Dutta, a former Miss Universe, is best-known for her roles in films such as Andaaz, Bhagam Bhag, Kaal, Partner, Chalo Dilli and the Don series. She was last seen in Welcome To New York.