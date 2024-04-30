Lara Dutta Reveals She Rejected Bipasha Basu's Role In No Entry. Here's Why

Image shared on Instagram.( Image courtesy: larabhupathi)

Actress Lara Dutta, in a recent chat with Indian Express, shared that she was offered two roles in Anees Bazmee's No Entry and one of them was played by Bipasha Basu. She said, "I was offered two roles, one that Bipasha ended up doing and one that I did. I picked the suspicious Punjabi wife as it was very different from who I am. That then set me up for quite a few years for what I did and gave me the opportunity to work with some of the best directors in our industry. It cemented my reputation as an actress.”

In another interview with Hauterrfly, opened up about an incident when she faced eve-teasing during the music release event of her Bollywood debut, Andaaz. Lara shared, “I've faced a lot of eve-teasing incidents of course, and I've also talked about them. During the music release of my debut film Andaaz, Priyanka (Chopra), Akshay (Kumar), and I went to Rhythm House at Chandni Chowk in Delhi. I was wearing a sari. As we were trying to get into Rhythm House, a huge crowd had erupted since Miss World (Priyanka) and Miss Universe were coming together on screen for the first time, and there was Akshay Kumar.”

Directed by Raj Kanwar, Andaaz features Lara Dutta as Kajal, Priyanka Chopra in the role of Jiya, and Akshay Kumar portraying Raj. Released in 2003, the movie completed two decades last year.

Lara Dutta was last seen in Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley. Up next, she is set to appear in projects like Welcome To The Jungle, Suryast, and Ramayana.