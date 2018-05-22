Lage Raho Munna Bhai Actor Hemu Adhikari Dies At 81

Hemu Adhikari was suffering from lung infection

Entertainment | | Updated: May 22, 2018 20:15 IST
Hemu Adhikari in Lage Raho Munna Bhai (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Mumbai: 

Highlights

  1. His last rites were performed last night
  2. He had also done Marathi films
  3. Sonali Kulkarni expressed her condolences on Twitter
Veteran film and theatre actor Dr Hemu Adhikari died due to a lung ailment at his residence in Dadar here yesterday, family sources said. He was 81. Hemu Adhikari, known for his cameo in Rajkumar Hirani's Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), was suffering from lung infection for the last one-and-a-half years. He acted in Sai Paranjpe's Katha and Marathi films like Dhyaas Parya and Harishchandrachi Factory.

His last rites were performed last night, the sources said. The actor is survived by wife, two daughters and a son.

Noted Bollywood and Marathi film actor Sonali Kulkarni expressed her condolences on Adhikari's death. "Sad to know the demise of our dear friend, wonderful actor, sharp audience, deep thinker, passionate reader and a fearless, concerned citizen. RIP Hemu kaka you'll be missed #RIP," Kulkarni tweeted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

