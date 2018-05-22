Lage Raho Munna Bhai Actor Hemu Adhikari Dies At 81 Hemu Adhikari was suffering from lung infection

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Hemu Adhikari in Lage Raho Munna Bhai (Image courtesy: YouTube) Mumbai: Highlights His last rites were performed last night He had also done Marathi films Sonali Kulkarni expressed her condolences on Twitter Katha and Marathi films like Dhyaas Parya and Harishchandrachi Factory.



Veteran film and theatre actor Dr Hemu Adhikari died due to a lung ailment at his residence in Dadar here yesterday, family sources said. He was 81. Hemu Adhikari, known for his cameo in Rajkumar Hirani's Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), was suffering from lung infection for the last one-and-a-half years. He acted in Sai Paranjpe's Katha and Marathi films like Dhyaas Parya and Harishchandrachi Factory. His last rites were performed last night, the sources said. The actor is survived by wife, two daughters and a son. Noted Bollywood and Marathi film actor Sonali Kulkarni expressed her condolences on Adhikari's death. "Sad to know the demise of our dear friend, wonderful actor, sharp audience, deep thinker, passionate reader and a fearless, concerned citizen. RIP Hemu kaka you'll be missed #RIP," Kulkarni tweeted.