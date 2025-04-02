<i>L2: Empuraan</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Mohanlal's Film Is Inching Towards Rs 80 Crore

L2: Empuraan, headlined by Mohanlal, is inching closer to the ₹80 crore mark at the box office. On Day 6, the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial raked in ₹9 crore across all languages, as per Sacnilk. The film recorded an overall 51.35% Malayalam occupancy on its first Tuesday. So far, L2: Empuraan has amassed a total of ₹79.15 crore in the domestic market, the report added.

L2: Empuraan is the second instalment of the Lucifer trilogy. The first part, Lucifer, hit theatres in 2019 and was a massive success.

On L2: Empuraan's release day, Mohanlal surprised fans by visiting Kavitha Theatre in Kerala, where his film was being screened.

In a video that went viral, Mohanlal is seen entering the packed theatre amid loud cheers and whistles from excited fans. The actor even planted a sweet kiss on Prithviraj Sukumaran's mother, Mallika's cheeks.

On the opening day of L2: Empuraan, fans Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal's fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) with glowing reviews. Many hailed the film as a gem for Malayalam cinema. While some called its release a “proud moment” for the industry, others praised its stunning drone sequences. One fan even described it as “a film that will set a benchmark for Mollywood.” Click here to read fan reviews.

L2: Empuraan features Mohanlal as Khureshi Ab'raam and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Zayed Masood. Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Sachin Khedekar, Abhimanyu Singh, Jerome Flynn, Eriq Ebouaney, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Indrajith Sukumaran are also seen playing crucial roles.

The film is running in cinemas in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The project has been produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Gokulam Gopalan and Subaskaran under the banners of Aashirvad Cinemas, Sree Gokulam Movies and Lyca Productions.