<i>L2 Empuraan</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Mohanlal's Film Passes The Crucial Monday Test

Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan has seen a dip in its box office numbers. The film, on its first Monday, minted Rs 11 crore at the ticket window. The total domestic collection now stands at Rs 70 crore, reported Sacnilk.

L2 Empuraan was released in theatres on March 27. On its opening day, the Prithviraj Sukumaran collected Rs 21 crore.

Amid its successful run at the box office, L2 Empuraan is receiving criticism for making certain references to the 2002 Gujarat riots. Reacting to the backlash, Mohanlal issued an apology on Facebook and said that he "regrets the pain caused" to his loved fans.

He wrote in Malayalam, "I have come to know that some of the political and social themes that have come into play in the film Empuran, the second part of the Lucifer franchise, have caused great distress to many of my loved ones. As an artiste, it is my duty to ensure that none of my films harbors hatred towards any political movement, ideology or sect."

The actor added that the movie's production team had decided to remove some mentions in the movie, which has sparked an uproar over some references to the Gujarat riots.

"The responsibility lies with all of us behind the film. Therefore, the Empuran team and I are deeply sorry for the distress caused to my loved ones, and with the realization that the responsibility lies with all of us behind the film, we have decided together to remove such subjects from the film," he added.

L2 Empuraan star cast includes Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Sharma, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sukant Goel, and Nikhat Khan. The film marks Prithviraj's third directorial venture with Mohanlal, following Lucifer and Bro Daddy.