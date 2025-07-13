Kushal Tandon Issues Statement After Fan Trespasses Into His Mumbai House: "This Is Deeply Unsetlling"

Television actor Kushal Tandon has shared a troubling incident on social media.

What's Happening

Kushal Tandon, in an Instagram post, revealed that a fan entered his home without permission while he was away.

The actor, known for his roles in Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka, Beyhadh and Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, addressed the issue on his Instagram Story on Saturday.

In a detailed note, Kushal described the experience as "deeply unsettling," especially since his parents now live with him.

He also spoke about the importance of maintaining privacy and personal boundaries while acknowledging the love and support from fans.



"Please Respect My Privacy"

"Hey everyone, Today, something happened that I need to talk about. While I was out, a fan entered my home without permission. I want to make it very clear -- this is not okay," Kushal said.

He added, "My parents live with me now, and their safety and peace matter more than anything. I understand the love, and I'm grateful for the support, but crossing personal boundaries like this is deeply unsettling."

"Please respect my privacy and my space, especially now that my family is living with me. Let's keep the love alive -- but with mutual respect and understanding. Thank you for listening. Kushal," he further added.

On the professional front, Kushal was last seen in Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka, where he starred alongside Shivangi Joshi.

He has also appeared in reality TV shows including Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi.