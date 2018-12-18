Kriti Sanon's Vacation Pics Will Give You Major Family Goals

Kriti Sanon shared this picture with sister Nupur (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Kriti Sanon is enjoying a vacation with her parents in Maldives and the pictures are giving us major family goals. Kriti landed in Maldives with parents Rahul and Geeta Sanon over the weekend. They are accompanied by her sister Nupur. "And we are here, the beautiful Maldives. Family holiday after years," Kriti captioned a picture with the family when they checked in to Maldives. She also shared a 'priceless' photo of her parents posing adorably while enjoying a boat ride. Meanwhile, Kriti and sister Nupur are also soaking in the Maldivian sun by the poolside. Take a look at the pictures from Kriti Sanon's family vacation in Maldives.

Family goals x Infinity, right?

Before flying to Maldives, Kriti attended her filmmaker friend Dinesh Vijan's wedding in Mumbai. The 28-year-old actress was also present at the pre-wedding festivities and the star-studded reception.

Here are the pictures she shared.

Dinesh Vijan directed Kriti in Raabta opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, whom she reportedly dated. Kriti also featured in a special dance sequence in Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree, which was produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Kriti Sanon last film was 2017's Bareilly Ki Barfi. Arjun Patiala with Diljit Dosanjh, Luka Chuppi opposite Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 are her three upcoming films. Apart from Akshay and Kriti, Housefull 4 also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and others. Meanwhile, Panipat, her film with Arjun Kapoor, is currently in the filming stage. Kriti also has a cameo in Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's Kalank.