Kriti Sanon On Actors Being Trolled For Claiming To Be Middle-Class: "I Have Genuinely Been..."

Kriti Sanon is one of the actresses who never shies away from talking about her personal and professional life. In an interview with Nikhil Kamath on his YouTube podcast WTF, the actress spoke about her upbringing and "coming from a middle-class family". Kriti said that she now gets to choose her projects. When asked if this was a result of having financial security, she said, "It's not financial. I would definitely say I'm privileged. I come from a middle-class family, but it's not like I've ever felt the need to work because I had to earn money. That wasn't there. My parents were working, and I never felt the need. My parents never made me feel that I don't have money.”

Nikhil Kamath quipped, “Anybody who says middle-class on camera gets trolled.” To which, Kriti Sanon replied, “But I've genuinely been… upper-middle-class, whatever, but I've not been someone who's been like extremely rich and wealthy and all of that but I've also not been someone who felt, 'No, no, no, I need to do this for money'. I have a joint account with my father. I have no idea how much money is coming in and going out. Even today. Now, I've started being a little, 'Tell me how much is there'."

In the same interview, Kriti Sanon talked about whether being an outsider still impacts her career, even after a decade in the industry. She said, "Sometimes. I don't have someone who will make a call. I had more of those moments and a little bit of frustration earlier. But it has taken me a decade to reach where I am today. Today, there's a little lesser to prove, like, 'I need to prove myself'."

Kriti Sanon added why she needed validation. The actress said, "Whether it is with the box office or as an actor. I think I have always been hungry to be known as a good actor, not just have the stardom. So, whether it is certain performances, the awards or the National awards. It gives a sense of validation that, 'okay, I don't need to prove myself now, I just have to push myself and do what excites me.'"