Krazzy 4 Director Jaideep Sen Seeks Crowdfunding For An Urgent Heart Transplant Surgery

A file photo of Jaideep Sen

Jaideep Sen, who is known for his work in Krazzy 4 and Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein, is not keeping well. The filmmaker requires a heart transplant. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Jaideep Sen said that he narrowly escaped death this year and emphasised the immediate need for surgery. The director added he was unable to go ahead with it due to financial constraints. “This year, I have been hospitalised twice - in Feb and May. I missed death narrowly the latter time and I had to be put on a ventilator for three days. My cardiologist has told me that I need the heart transplant as there's no other way out,” he said. The report added that Jaideep Sen has started a crowdfunding drive for his treatment.

Jaideep Sen disclosed his struggle with HOCM (Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy) and the pressing necessity of undergoing a heart transplant. Talking of his financial challenges, he said that he is at the top of the recipient list in Mumbai at present. “Currently I am on number 1 on the recipient list in Mumbai. But the cost of the surgery is ₹35 lakhs and I have been asked to keep a contingency of ₹15 lakhs more. As per hospital policy, they can confirm me for the surgery only after the entire ₹35 lakh is deposited. My savings are miniscule compared to the amount I need. Unfortunately, in our industry, unless you become a successful brand, you are always underpaid,” he was quoted as saying.

In the same interview, Jaideep Sen expressed gratitude as the film industry promptly rallied to his support upon learning of his situation, providing much-needed financial assistance. He added, “Almost everybody in the industry has gotten to know about me and some of them have come forward in contributing whatever they feel comfortable with. You cannot put up a figure in front of anyone, it's about their generosity. So, whatever comes from their heart, I accept that gratefully.”

Jaideep Sen also revealed that he has been living with the defect since 2011, a condition he discovered after collapsing in filmmaker Rakesh Roshan's office while working on Krrish 3.