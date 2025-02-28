Korean Music Awards 2025: Aespa And Lee Seung Yoon Win Big

At the 22nd Korean Music Awards, held on Friday in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, Aespa and Lee Seung Yoon were the night's biggest winners, each walking away with three prestigious awards.

Aespa took home Song of the Year for their smash hit Supernova, adding to their success with Best K-pop Album for their debut full-length album Armageddon, and Best K-pop Song, also for Supernova.

In their acceptance speech for Song of the Year, Aespa expressed heartfelt thanks, saying, "We won an award for 'Next Level' previously, and we are incredibly honored to receive another recognition after three years. We'll continue to work hard this year to give back the love we've received, so please keep supporting us."

On the other hand, Lee Seung Yoon matched aespa's three wins, claiming Musician of the Year, Best Rock Song for Anthems of Defiance, and Best Modern Rock Song for Waterfall.