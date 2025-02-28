Korean Music Awards 2025: Aespa And Lee Seung Yoon Win Big

At the 22nd Korean Music Awards, held on Friday in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, Aespa and Lee Seung Yoon were the night's biggest winners, each walking away with three prestigious awards.
Aespa took home Song of the Year for their smash hit Supernova, adding to their success with Best K-pop Album for their debut full-length album Armageddon, and Best K-pop Song, also for Supernova.
In their acceptance speech for Song of the Year, Aespa expressed heartfelt thanks, saying, "We won an award for 'Next Level' previously, and we are incredibly honored to receive another recognition after three years. We'll continue to work hard this year to give back the love we've received, so please keep supporting us."
On the other hand, Lee Seung Yoon matched aespa's three wins, claiming Musician of the Year, Best Rock Song for Anthems of Defiance, and Best Modern Rock Song for Waterfall.
- Album of the Year: Danpyunsun and the Sailors "Hail to the Music"
- Song of the Year: aespa "Supernova," NewJeans "Ditto"
- Musician of the Year: Lee Seung Yoon
- Rookie of the Year: Sanmanhan
- Best Rock Album: Soumbalgwang "Fire & Light"
- Best Rock Song: Lee Seung Yoon "Anthems of Defiance"
- Best Modern Rock Album: Danpyunsun and the Sailors "Hail to the Music"
- Best Modern Rock Song: Lee Seung Yoon "Waterfall"
- Best Metal & Hardcore Album: Seaweed Mustache "2"
- Best Rap & Hip-hop Album: B-FREE, Hukky Shibaseki "Free Hukky Shibaseki & the God Sun Symphony Group : Odyssey.1"
- Best Rap & Hip-hop Song: G-Dragon "Power"
- Best R&B & Soul Album: Sumin, Slom "Miniseries 2"
- Best R&B & Soul Song: Jung In, Mild Beats "Blame"
- Best Pop Album: John Park "PSST!"
- Best Pop Song: BIBI "Bam Yang Gang"
- Best K-pop Album: aespa "Armageddon"
- Best K-pop Song: aespa "Supernova"
- Best Electronic Album: NET GALA "GALAPAGGOT"
- Best Electronic Song: Mount XLR "Oving"
- Best Folk Album: Moher "Kaleidoscope"
- Best Folk Song: Kang A Sol "Anyone But Me"
- Best Jazz-Vocal Album: Nam Yeji "Old Songs, Tmmm"
- Best Jazz-Instrumental Album: Jihye Lee Orchestra "Infinite Connections"