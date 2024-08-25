Pics: NewJeans, Aespa, 2NE1 And Other K-Pop Idols Attend Kanye West's <i>Vultures 2</i> Concert In South Korea

Kanye West performed at the Goyang Sports Complex in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea for a special Listening Experience event featuring his collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures 2. On Saturday, the rapper made a dramatic entrance to the venue and arrived on a white horse. Several K-pop idols attended concerts including girl group 2NE1 members, CL and Minzy, NewJeans' Minji, Danielle, and Hanni. TREASURE members Jihoon, Hyunsuk, Yoshi, Doyoung, and Haruto were also spotted enjoying the event.

[📸] 240823 - Danielle, Hanni y Minji fueron vistas hoy en el concierto "Vultures 2 Listening Party" de Kanye West que se llevó a cabo en Corea del Sur.



Incluso se les vió interactuando con CL y Minzy de 2NE1 quienes también asistieron.#NewJeans #뉴진스 pic.twitter.com/iCT7tHjUwx — NewJeans Peru (@NewJeansPeru) August 23, 2024

Kanye West's performance lasted 2.5 hours, during which he performed over 70 songs from his extensive career. Despite the concert being scheduled to start at 8 pm, Kanye did not take the stage until 9:10 pm, resulting in a 70-minute delay. The delay was not communicated to the crowd in advance, which led to some frustration among fans.

ICYDK: This delay is reminiscent of issues faced during Kanye's previous Vultures listening parties. In February, The Mirror reported that his Vultures Volume 1 Listening Experience in New York had experienced similar problems, including a two-hour delay and other logistical difficulties that disappointed attendees.