Aespa's Karina Shares Handwritten Apology Letter After Confirming Relationship With Lee Jae-Wook

Aespa member Karina's agency recently revealed that the K-pop idol is dating Alchemy of Souls actor Lee Jae-wook. However, Karina's happiness was short-lived as her fans were not happy about this decision. They expressed their disappointment on social media handles. For the unversed, in the Korean entertainment industry, how stars appear to the public is super important. K-pop idols aren't just admired for their music skills but also for how they present themselves. The "idol" image is basically the way K-pop stars show themselves to the world. They have to look perfect all the time, both onstage and off, so they can be good examples for their fans and keep their company's reputation intact. Even though they have some freedom, there are rules they have to follow, like not talking about who they're dating, as per Soompi. This is to keep fans interested and invested in them. Due to this, Karina has been receiving backlash on social media, with some people saying she's been less active because of her relationship.

Responding to the backlash, Karina issued a handwritten apology to her fans on Wednesday. Karina penned a heartfelt letter expressing her regret for surprising her fans with the news. She acknowledged the disappointment felt by her supporters. She expressed her commitment to mend any wounds among her fans and reiterated their importance to her.

She wrote, "First, I apologize for surprising you greatly, and I wound up [writing this] late because I feel very cautious towards the MYs, who must have been very surprised. I know very well how disappointed the MYs who have supported me up until now must be, and I also know that they are feeling upset while thinking back on the things we've said to one another. I feel even more sorry because I, too, understand those feelings all too well. Starting now, I want to do a good job filling the places where MYs have been wounded. I have always been sincere towards MYs, and even now, each and every one of you is truly precious to me. Although this letter may be too short to express all of my feelings, thank you for reading it. In the future, I want to show you a more mature side, without disappointing MYs, as I work even harder in my activities."

Karina and Lee Jae-wook's relationship was brought to light by Dispatch on February 27, with both agencies confirming the relationship and requesting respect for their privacy. The agency stated, "The two are currently in the process of getting to know each other. As this concerns the actor's personal life, we kindly request that you regard it with warmth and respect while he continues his filming commitments." Lee Jae-wook, known for his successful acting career, made his debut in 2018 and has appeared in various popular K-dramas. Karina, on the other hand, debuted with Aespa in 2020 and is currently preparing for their comeback and second world tour.