'Koi Poetry Bhi Par Lo Yaar': Siddhant Chaturvedi's Surfing Pics Distract Instagram

Siddhant Chaturvedi walked into it. The 27-year-old actor, who was in Goa recently, shared a bunch of photos from his surfing diaries and captioned them with one of his poetic creations. "You're the tides, they say you belong to the sea... I'm the moon and only we know... You belong with me," read a part of his caption. Needless to say that Siddhant's shirtless photos from the beach, revealing his chiseled abs, were enough to distract his Instafam, who couldn't stop posting the fire emojis on his post. Huma Qureshi and Ishaan Khatter were among those who wrote "waah" on Siddhant Chaturvedi's beach photos.

After causing some sort of a meltdown on Instagram, Siddhant made an earnest request with an ROFL comment on his own post: "Koi poetry bhi parh lo yaar." Here are the sun, sand, sea and Siddhant Chaturvedi:

Siddhant Chaturvedi was recently in Goa for the shooting schedule of Shakun Batra's yet-untitled upcoming movie. He shared a few pages from his Goa diaries, offering glimpses of his behind-the-scene moments, work-out routines and just goofing around sessions.

Siddhant co-stars with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra-directed movie. Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant's new film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The new film with Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant will be a relationship drama and is slated to release on February 12, 2021. Siddhant Chaturvedi also has Phone Bhoot lined up for release, in which he co-stars with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.