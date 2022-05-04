Koffee With Karan 'Will Not Be Returning On TV' But...: Karan Johar's Twist

Karan Johar shared this image. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar, why did you do this to us? The filmmaker almost convinced everyone that his popular talk show Koffee With Karan will not return. No conjecture there. But then "every great story needs a good twist" and Karan Johar did just that. Hours after announcing that the show will not return, he shared a fresh statement, in which he stated that the new season of the talk show will stream on Disney+Hotstar. He shared a statement, accompanied by the words: "Even more important announcement to make." He wrote in his statement: "Koffee With Karan will not be returning... on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist. I'm delighted to announce Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+Hotstar. The biggest movie stars from across India will return to the couch to spill the beans while drinking some koffee. There will be games, there will be rumours put to rest - and there will be conversations that go deep, about love, loss and everything we've all been through over the last few years. Koffee With Karan, 'streaming soon', only on Disney+Hotstar. Toodles!

Read Karan Johar's post here:

"Koffee with Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we've made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee with Karan will not be returning," read the statement issued by Karan Johar this morning.

This is what Karan Johar posted earlier:

Koffee With Karan premiered on Star World in 2004 and it ran for six successful seasons till 2019. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were the first guests of the inaugural episode of the show. The Koffee With Karan couch was 'the' spot for celeb conversations, gossips, spilling of beans and of course the rapid fire.

In the last season of the show, the Baahubali team - SS Rajmaouli, Rana Daggubati, Prabhas were Karan Johar's guests. Over the years, Bollywood A-listers - the Bachchans, Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, Rani, Kareena and other Kapoors attended the show. In the recent years, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt were regular faces on the show. Twinkle Khanna, Kangana Ranuat and Hardik Pandya contributed to some very controversial episodes. Other than that, filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Mahesh Bhatt, Rohit Shetty, Imtiaz Ali and Farah Khan were also the guests on the show.

We can't wait for celebs to spill beans on the show.