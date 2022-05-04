Koffee With Karan Won't Return And Twitter Is Missing It Already

Karan Johar in a throwback. (courtesy: karanjohar)

All the conjecture about the return of the popular chat show Koffee With Karan was brought to an end after the show's host Karan Johar released a statement on Wednesday that the show will not return for a new season. "Koffee with Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we've made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee with Karan will not be returning," read the statement. Needless to say, fans of the show were upset with this coffee break and shared their thoughts about the show on Twitter.

First, read Karan Johar's statement here:

A twitter user wrote: "KWK was and always will be an iconic guilty pleasure for many."

"End of an era. Koffee With Karan," added another.

"Koffee With Karan has ended and will not be returning. Sad piece of news. One of the shows I always enjoyed watching since young. Welpp," wrote another fan of the show.

"NGL (not gonna lie) #Koffeewithkaran was fun," added another.

The show, which first premiered on Star World in 2004, ran for six seasons till 2019. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were the first guests of the inaugural episode of the show. The Koffee With Karan couch was 'the' spot for celeb conversations, gossips, spilling of beans and of course the rapid fire.

Over the years, the Bachchans, Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, Rani, Kareena and other Kapoors attended the show. In the recent years, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt were regular faces on the show. Twinkle Khanna, Kangana Ranuat and Hardik Pandya contributed to some very controversial episodes. Other than that, filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Mahesh Bhatt, Rohit Shetty, Imtiaz Ali and Farah Khan were also the guests on the show.

In the last and final season of the show, the Baahubali team - SS Rajmaouli, Rana Daggubati, Prabhas were Karan Johar's guests.