Koffee With Karan 7: The ROFL Reason Sara Ali Khan Loved Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Balcony Wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding pic. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

The first season of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 7 began with Alia Bhatt describing how dreamy her and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding was. A week later, Karan Johar's new guests Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan couldn't help but gush over Alia and Ranbir's intimate albeit dreamy wedding. During the Rapid Fire segment of the show, Karan Johar asked Janhvi Kapoor: "Whose Bollywood wedding aesthetic had you going for your own shaadi goals?" Janhvi's reply: "Ranbir-Alia for sure. It was so wholesome and so much heart. I shed a tear for them. Out of happiness."

Sara Ali Khan's answer was not any different from that of Janhvi Kapoor. Her reason, however, cracked us up. The Simmba star said, "I agree, I think Alia-Ranbir's was great. I think also they did not have to spend too much money which I like. They did not have to go abroad and all. Just their balcony. How cute. I would also do that."

When Janhvi Kapoor intervened, saying, "She just called their wedding cheap," Karan Johar, who was one of the attendees at the wedding, added, "I don't think that's the reason they got married on the balcony." To this, Sara added, "That's the reason I liked it."

When Janhvi said "She just called the biggest wedding of the year cheap," Sara Ali Khan clarified saying, "I haven't said its cheap, You said it's cheap. I said it's not in Europe. I like the balcony, very intimate."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April at their Mumbai house Vastu in the presence of family and a few close friends. They will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy last month in a cryptic post that she captioned: "Our baby... Coming soon."

A glimpse of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding:

Last week, on the Kofee With Karan episode, Alia Bhatt also opened up about the way Ranbir Kapoor proposed to her in Maasai Mara. "In terms of Ranbir and his planning, he totally blew my mind away because I was not expecting it. We were not even talking about it. We were talking about it for a very long time but then there were so many pandemic delays, that we decided we won't talk about it. We'll just go with feeling. And that's exactly what he did. He didn't tell anyone. He just carried the ring and he did it in the most amazing place, Maasai Mara," said Alia Bhatt. Ranbir even planted the guide to take pictures of the special moment, Alia revealed on the show.