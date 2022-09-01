Koffee With Karan 7: Kriti Sanon Reveals Why Her Mom Did Not Want Her To Star In Karan Johar's Lust Stories

Kriti Sanon with mom Geeta. (courtesy: geeta_sanon)

During a previous episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar had revealed that Kriti Sanon was his first choice for his directorial segment of the 2018 Netflix anthology film Lust Stories. Karan Johar had revealed that the role that Kiara Advani played in Lust Stories, was first offered to Kriti Sanon. "I had offered it to Kriti Sanon, the role... And she said that her mom didn't allow her," said Karan Johar. Kriti Sanon, who appeared on the new episode of Koffee With Karan 7, revealed why her mom Geeta Sanon did not want the actress to be a part of the film. "My mom said no to your role because she was not comfortable with the nature of the script, given the focus of it was only on sensual scenes. That is why she said better not to do it."

Kriti Sanon added during the show, "I come from a middleclass family and for them, controversial themes like these can be a little shocking. But I don't always ask my mother."

Karan Johar, speaking about the film in a previous episode of Koffee With Karan 7, said, "I thought everybody's mom would stand in line, not allowing their daughters. It's actually a very empowering story. It's about a woman's right to pleasure. So I met Kiara at Manish Malhotra's house, and I just saw her, I knew her of course, I knew her as Alia Advani then...So I met her and I asked can you come tomorrow and meet me, it's for a short film. She came and she heard it and then she was a little zoned out."

Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Bachchan Pandey, opposite Akshay Kumar, is best-known for starring in films like Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta, Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, Ashutosh Gowariker-directed period drama Panipat, Luka Chuppi and Mimi.

Kriti Sanon's impressive line-up of films includes Adipurush, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas. She will also be seen in Bhedia, alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also star in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. This will be their second project together after the 2014 film Heropanti, which marked their Bollywood debuts.