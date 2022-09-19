Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar's ROFL Reply To Maheep Kapoor's Hrithik Roshan Answer

Karan Johar in a still from Koffee With Karan 7. (courtesy: YouTube)

Expect the next episode of Koffee With Karan 7 to be full of drama and a lot of fun-filled conversations, courtesy Maheep Kapoor. Karan Johar will host Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey along with Gauri Khan. On Monday, Karan Johar released the promo from the episode. In the promo, KJo asked Maheep Kapoor: "If you are offered a film, which actor you would like to team up with?" Maheep's answer: "Hrithik Roshan." Reacting to Maheep's answer, KJo said, "Really? How guts you have to say that?"

Karan Johar, sharing the ROFL teaser on Instagram, wrote in his caption: "These fabulous ladies are all set to spill some piping hot Koffee! Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan S7, Episode 12 streaming from this Thursday 12am only on Disney+ Hotstar."

This is the promo from the episode:

Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, famously starred in both the seasons of the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya is set to make her big Bollywood debut with the film Bedhadak, which will be directed by Shashank Khaitan and it will be produced by Karan Johar. Shanaya Kapoor began her career as an assistant director with the 2020 Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which featured her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.