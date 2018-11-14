Koffee With Karan 6: Abhishek Bachchan And Shweta, Karan Johar's New Guests

Shweta Bachchan Nanda with Abhishek and Karan Johar (Courtesy shwetabachchan)

Highlights Flanked by the best boys," captioned the photo Shweta had earlier shared the couch with dad Amitabh Bachchan Abhishek, Shweta will share the couch with each other for the first time

Guess who is the latest addition to the guest line-up of Koffee With Karan 6? Well, it is none other than the Bachchan siblings - Abhishek and Shweta. On Wednesday, Shweta shared a picture on Instagram from the sets of Koffee with Karan featuring herself with brother Abhishek and Koffee host Karan Johar. "Flanked by the best boys," captioned the photo. Both of them have previously been on the show, while Shweta shared the couch with dad Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek once came with wife Aishwarya and also other colleagues. With Abhishek and Shweta on the Koffee, couch we can expect the duo revealing family secrets, which not many are aware of.

This is the picture we are talking about:

Flanked by the best boys!! A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on Nov 14, 2018 at 7:06am PST

Shweta, 44, is the elder daughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. She is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda and are parents to Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda. Abhishek Bachchan, 43, is two years Shweta's junior. The actor made his comeback after a span of two years with Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone opened the first episode Koffee With Karan 6, who spilled the beans about their wedding plans, their equation with each other and more.

The second episode of Koffee With Karan 6 was "wild and wacky" as Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar shared the couch on the show. The episode can be described as fun-filled. The duo touched upon Ranveer and Deepika's upcoming wedding.

Aamir Khan was the third guest on the show, who voiced his opinion on the #MeToo movement. The actor also opened up about his equation with his ex-wife Reena Dutta.

Koffee with @_aamirkhan !!! #thuginthehouse A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Oct 15, 2018 at 7:11am PDT

Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan appeared on the fourth episode of the talk show and together they had a blast. Katrina and Varun, who will be sharing screen space ABCD 3.

We also know that Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal, Saif Ali Khan and Sara, Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah will also sip the Koffee together.