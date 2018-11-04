Koffee With Karan 6 Highlights: Aamir Khan Talks About #MeToo Movement, Amitabh Bachchan And Ex-wife Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan on the sets of Koffee With Karan (Courtesy karanjohar)

In tonight's episode of Koffee With Karan host Karan Johar welcomed Aamir Khan as his guest, whose film Thugs Of Hindostan is all set to hit the screens this Thursday. Besides talking about his upcoming film in tonight's episode, Aamir spoke about his adulation for Amitabh Bachchan, his relationship with ex-wife Reena Dutta and the much talked about #MeToo Movement. This is the third time Aamir Khan appeared on Karan's talk show. He had earlier shared the Koffee couch with wife Kiran Rao and his Dangal c-stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. In case you missed all the candid confessions by "Mr Perfectionist" tonight, we have got you covered.

Karan Johar has a confession!

Before welcoming his guest Aamir Khan on the couch, Karan Johar confessed that he has this "terrible behavioural pattern" called "fomo" or the fear of missing out. Therefore, for a day, he wants to wake up as his best friend Aditya Chopra, who is media recluse (as we all know).

Why Aamir Khan is "nervous" about Thugs Of Hindostan?

Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan is all set to hit the screens on November 8 but the actor revealed that he is very "nervous" about his film this time. Aamir said that most of his recent movies imparted some social messages but Thugs is entirely a "mainstream" film. Aamir, who plays Firangi Mullah in Thugs Of Hindostan said: "He is the kind of guy you love watching but you don't want him to be around since he cannot be trusted."

Aamir Khan on equation with ex-wife Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan opened about his relationship with his first wife Reena Dutta whom he divorced in 2002. Aamir revealed that the divorce was "traumatic" for both Reena and his family but he is "glad" that he spent 16 years of his life with her. Aamir's wife Kiran, whom he married in 2005, shares a good equation with Reena. Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta were married from 1986 to 2002 and they are parents to Ira and Junaid. Speaking about his children's career choices, Aamir said: "Junaid wants be in films. He has a knack for acting as well as directing. I am not sure what Ira has on her mind but she loves the world of cinema".

Aamir Khan and Karan Johar on #MeToo

Amidst all the discussion about Aamir's family and films, Karan Johar chose to throw up a question at Aamir about the much talked about #MeToo Movement, which gained momentum in India recently. "#MeToo is the right thing to have happened," said Karan. "Women have been facing such kind of exploitation from decades and in all walks of life. It's awful and I am glad that the much needed clean-up happened," said Aamir. The actor revealed how he was shocked to come across #MeToo accounts of women naming and shaming people whom he knew professionally. Karan also talks about the stand his wife and Aamir took against people who are blamed of exploitation.

I am a huge fan of Amitabh Bachchan: Aamir Khan

Aamir revealed that he always wanted to work with Amitabh Bachchan and how much he idealized him. He shared an incident from when he was shooting for Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander in Ooty. He said that when he got back to his hotel after shooting for the film, the receptionist told him that Amitabh Bachchan had called asking for him. Initially Aamir thought someone was pranking him but his heart skipped a beat when the actor was actually on the other side of the receiver. Working with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in Thugs Of Hindostan, I was intimidated and awed."

Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh In Karan Johar's Epic Photo

So, when the "epic" photo featuring Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar hit the Internet, fans were left pleasantly surprised. Karan revealed that initially Aamir was doing "much drama" to come over for the get-together and once he joined the party, he was in no mood to leave soon. "We had great fun that night," said Aamir.

Stay tuned for more updates of Koffee With Karan 6.